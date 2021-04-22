Susan Elzinga Heun, 79, passed away April 18, 2021 in Hyrum, Utah. She was born October 13, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joyce Clark and Charles Sybrand Elzinga.

She was a Hairdresser for 54 years and owned her own salon for 50 years. She won numerous trophies. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Susan is survived by her 3 children; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; also her siblings Marsha, Dennis, Carla, Brent, Rose, Nonie, Howard, Coralee, Blair and Wendy.

She was preceded in death by her son Brian Heun in 2012, siblings Elona, Terry and Alma.

Thank you to all those who helped support Susan and her caretaker, daughter Summer Heun, over the last 8 years.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden with a viewing prior from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden.

The service will be live streamed the day of the service on Susan’s obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.

Memorial donations may be sent to 387 N. 600 E., Hyrum, Utah 84319 or you may make donations directly to Myers Mortuary on Susan’s obituary page.