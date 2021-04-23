COWBOY POETRY: Respect

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

My father taught me, “Show respect especially while you’re young. ‘Cuz no one

likes a little boy who has a nasty tongue.”

Those words were planted in my brain and always on my mind. But planted way

so far in back, at times, they’re hard to find.

I’d say I’m still respectful, but there’s one thing I have learned. It doesn’t matter

who you are, respect is always earned.

I’ve worked among the best of men, from CEOs to clerks. And most were all

respectable. Dang few of them were jerks.

I try to show each man respect. That usually is my plan. But I’ll always be

respectful to a kind and humble man.

A few years back, while passing out the checks to all the crew. One fellow said,

“Thanks for the check and thanks for all you do.”

That kind old man gained my respect, right from the very start. I guess you’d say

his humble way had deeply touched my heart.

Today I see too many men demanding some respect. Yet some of them will never

give. They’d rather just collect.

I’m not inclined to give advice. I don’t have that degree. But if you are respectful

then you’ve earned respect from me.

My father’s generation showed respect to everyone. And they didn’t need

attention for the good deeds they had done.

So, my father told me, “In the midst of negativity, that if you are respectful,

there’ll be someone who will see.

“And they will look to you; from your example comes respect. There are still good

people out there. Teach ‘em right and they’ll connect.

“Then when you’ve learned to show respect, it’ll help you bite your tongue.

Especially when society is shoveling out bull dung.”