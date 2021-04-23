Hyrum man faces aggravated kidnapping and burglary charges following alleged domestic dispute

Booking photo for Joshua E. Johns (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 31-year-old Hyrum man has been arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping after police were called to investigate a domestic assault in Logan. Joshua E. Johns was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers responded to the domestic dispute earlier in the day, after two complainants reported hearing a woman screaming for help. One of the witnesses reported seeing Johns force himself into the residence. He took the woman and dragged her outside. He then grabbed her by the throat and pushed her into a vehicle. As it was leaving, the victim was heard screaming “stop.”

Officers were able to locate the vehicle later and initiated a high risk traffic stop. Both Johns and the alleged victim were safely taken into custody.

The report stated when police questioned the woman, she admitted to being in a verbal dispute earlier with the suspect. However, she denied being assaulted, claiming “it was all a game and Johns was tickling her instead of grabbing her.”

Police report the woman had bruising above her right eye. There was also an active protective order in place between the two individuals.

Officers obtained a warrant to search the vehicle. Inside they allegedly located a red straw containing a white substance.

Johns was questioned by police and denied assaulting the woman. He later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Johns was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Friday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies; assault and possession of a controlled substance, both third-degree felonies; and three misdemeanors.

During the arraignment, Johns interrupted the hearing, blurting out an obscenity. He then stood up and stormed out of the room.

Judge Spencer Walsh ordered jail deputies to hold Johns without bail and have him appear for a detention hearing on Monday.

According to court records, Johns has multiple pending cases for protective order violations, drug possession and other crimes. He could face up to life in prison if convicted on the new charges.

