JBS gives back some $1.2 million back to the community

They Hyrum JBS plant employs 1,300 people to run their beef processing facility.

Hyrum – JBS USA, an international leader in livestock processing, gave Hyrum City and other Cache Valley institutions a share of a check totaling more than $1.2 million recently. The money was promised to support projects in the valley, including two in Hyrum City and the rest in programs that benefit their employees locally who are from other countries. The donations came from the company’s Hometown Strong program.

Darren Olsen, JBS Hyrum general manager, said these local investments will result in numerous benefits for local team members and neighbors in the community.

“The good work being done by these organizations and the City of Hyrum help make our hometown a better place to live,” he said. “We are proud to partner with them.”

The Hyrum beef production facility employs more than 1,300 people with an annual payroll of more than $60 million. The facility supports more than 100 producers, paying them nearly $900 million per year for their livestock.

Hyrum City Mayor Stephanie Miller said JBS is an important business in Hyrum City.

“JBS provides well-paying jobs and contributes in various ways to our community,” she said. “The recent contributions to our park, rodeo arena and schools will benefit many for years to come. Hyrum City appreciates the good working relationship we have with JBS.”

The Hometown Strong initiative began in September 2020 when JBS USA announced a $1.7 million investment in Hyrum. JBS USA has been working with local leaders to determine where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs.

Dr. Steven Norton, Cache County School District superintendent, said he appreciates the generous donation from JBS to his school district.

“Over the next three years, these funds will be braided with other grant money to provide a more robust extended-day program that will focus on supporting students in the areas of language arts and math,” he said. “We are grateful for our partnership with JBS and their investment in the children of our communities.”

Here are the five Hometown Strong recipients to date:

The English Language Center received $220,000 to fund operating costs and purchase 100 Chromebooks for remote English language learning.

The Cache Refugee and Immigration Connection received $174,000 for their Walk-In-Hours program, which provides case management services to refugees and other displaced persons. These funds will go toward hiring two additional case workers and two years of office rent.

The City of Hyrum received $425,000 to fund the completion of a community bike and skate park at Blacksmith Fork Park.

The City of Hyrum also received $42,000 to install bleachers at the Hyrum Rodeo Grounds, which is used for high school, community and professional rodeos.

The Cache Education Foundation received $345,000 to help the school district continue its after school programs, hire two teachers and two paraprofessionals, as well as provide snacks and supplies for the students and staff.

Hometown Strong is a national $50 million initiative that adds to commitments JBS USA has made this year to protect employees and ensure their job security amid the global pandemic. Hometown Strong is one of the largest community investment programs of its kind in the country.