Logan man arrested for allegedly raping woman

Booking photo for Gabriel Alvarado (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 43-year-old Logan man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman, who was an acquaintance. Gabriel Alvarado was booked Wednesday night into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were contacted after the alleged victim went to the Cache Valley Hospital for treatment. She reported being raped by Alvarado, her ex-boyfriend.

The woman said Alvarado had allegedly raped her hours earlier as she told him “no” continually. The assault reportedly took place at her Logan apartment.

Officers conducted a recorded phone call between Alvarado and the woman. He denied raping her, but said that he made a mistake and apologized several times.

Days later, the alleged victim found flowers and a note on the doorstep of her apartment. The note was from Alvarado, allegedly apologizing and asking her not to call police.

The report stated, officers interviewed Alvarado Wednesday. He denied any sexual activity but then admitted later, they may have had sex but it wasn’t rape.

Jail records show Alvarado was booked on suspicion of rape, object rape, forcible sodomy and other offences. He is being held without bail and will likely be arraigned on formal charges Friday.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com