Patricia Alice Bissegger passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born October 19, 1946 to Raymond and Alice Gill in Lacrosse, Wisconsin.

She married the love of her life, Don Lamar Bissegger, and together they raised their children. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family whenever she could. She enjoyed and frequented Wendover, Nevada, especially Bingo and slots.

She had a warm spirit where she overcame cancer three times, until she was finally taken by it. She was the eternal giver always ready to serve, help, or even give the shirt off her back. Ever ready to help where she could. Allison Mitchell says thanks for all you’ve done for me, you’ve changed my life! Special thanks to IMC Hospice, McKay Dee Hospital, Brigham City Ambulance, Fire Department, Holly Boham, and Heidi Thompson for all of their care and service.

Survived by her son, Troy (Holly) Bissegger; grandchildren: Allison Mitchell, Sharnae Mitchell, Dalton Mitchell, and Dakota Boham and nine great-grandchildren; siblings: Dennis (Cindy) Gill, Mary (Doug) Younger, Peggy Loveland.

Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Don Bissegger; daughter, Melody Brown; son, Stacey Paul; and her brothers, parents, and granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.