On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Rebecca (Becky) Rasmussen Earl returned to her heavenly home to be reunited with those of her beloved family that had passed before her.

Becky was born June 21, 1956, in Brigham city to Sheryl Ann Barker Rasmussen and Parley Thomas Rasmussen. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Michael Dee Earl, for almost 48 years.

Becky is the proud and loving mother of three sons: Jason Thomas, Shawn Michael, and Matthew Scott; and one daughter: Aimee Michelle. She is also the doting grandmother of four grandsons: Michael Lewis – to whom she later became “mother”; Otto Joshua, Atticus Todd, and Vincent Douglas. One of her greatest joys in life was watching these grandsons play and grow.

Becky graduated from Box Elder High School and attended Weber State College and Utah State University. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served many years as a pianist in both Sunday School and Primary. She served in the Primary Presidency as well.

Rebecca was employed as a medical transcriptionist at the Brigham City Community Hospital for 24 years where she developed lasting friendships that meant a lot to her.

Becky lived her life full of love, never going far from the family that loved her . . . Unless she was visiting the Oregon Coast with her sweetheart, Mike. You can find replicas of her favorite lighthouses decorating every room in her home.

Becky enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading books, playing games and singing songs with the family, and she was known to be an excellent cook.

Becky is survived by her husband, Mike; her son, Matt and his wife Courtney; her grandsons, Michael Webster, Otto, Atticus, and Vincent Earl.

She is also survived by her mother, Sheryl; two sisters, Annette (Brad) Barber and Kathy (Doug) Nielsen; and two brothers, Scott (Gina) Rasmussen and Kevin Rasmussen.

She was greeted in heaven with warm love and glorious celebration by many loved ones there, including her father, Tommy; her sons, Jason and Shawn; her daughter, Aimee; and her brother Jeffery.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT, with a viewing prior from 10:00 to 12:00.

Interment in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.