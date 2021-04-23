Reyes Garcia Martinez from Tolleson, Arizona has been called to be with the Lord on April 16, 2021. Reyes was born on January 6, 1948 in McAllen, Texas, son of Mariano Alvarado Martinez and Teresa Garcia Martinez.

A real-life superhero, perfect in each aspect of his life. Reyes had a gift to overcome and succeed the obstacles of life with great compassion and humility. Reyes lived life as a beloved son, brother, uncle, friend, and Godfather. He enjoyed family gatherings where he loved dancing and laughing with all. He was always joyful watching movies, especially, cowboy, classics, and adventure films. Reyes became a pro at gardening after working as a migrant farm laborer in Texas, Utah, Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona. He had a special ability of bringing joy and spreading his spirit to all around him. Reyes was the perfect brother in our family. We were truly blessed to have had him in our lives!

Reyes is preceded in death by his parents, sister Manuela Martinez, brother Julio Martinez and nephew Phillip Martinez. He is survived by his siblings Simon, Maria, Teresa, Refugia, Rosa, Mariano Jr., Jose Angel, Kathy, Yolanda, and many extended family members.

Reyes’ laugh, spirited nature and Strong Will are forever in our hearts and memories to be shared and passed for generations to come.

A rosary service will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 5-6 P.M. at Roger and Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E., Tremonton, UT 84337) with a viewing immediately following from 6-7 P.M.

Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Santa Ana Catholic Church (760 W. 600 N., Tremonton, UT 84337). Interment will be at the Elwood Town Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.