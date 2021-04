April 27, 1947 – April 21, 2021 (age 73)

Private services will take place Saturday, April 24th beginning at 11:00 am and may be viewed online via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84003806172?pwd=QWdxZExXVWVTSm94NUNJdm1JWVFSZz09

Password: Rich

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.