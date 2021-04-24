Black Weber State students address racism, call for change

Shawnica Sanders, the president of Black Scholars United, speaks during a meeting on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. The meeting was organized by a movement called Black at Weber, which is meant to counteract racial injustices Black students experience at the university. (Emily Anderson/Standard-Examiner via AP)

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Black students at Weber State University held a sometimes tearful, other times heated public meeting Thursday in which they shared stories of discrimination and demanded change from school administrators in attendance.

The Ogden Standard-Examiner reports the meeting was organized by Black student leaders from throughout campus as part of a movement called Black at Weber, which is meant to counteract racial injustices Black students experience at the university.

Weber State President Brad Mortensen attended the meeting, took notes on students’ concerns, and said his administration looks forward to continuing working on the issues that have been discussed.