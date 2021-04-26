1 COVID death reported Monday leaves Utah with 2,183 COVID fatalities

FILE PHOTO by Adam Nieścioruk on Unsplash

One coronavirus death was part of the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Monday report, a male between 65-84, a Salt Lake County resident who was hospitalized at the time of his death.

Utah’s COVID-19 death toll during the pandemic has reached 2,183.

There were 246 new infections reported by UDOH Monday while there were nine cases in northern Utah, leaving 21,307 total cases in the district.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 395,677 positive cases in Utah. Since the start of the pandemic among the 21,307 total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. (20,897 of those patients are described as “recovered”). Most of the cases were found in Cache County (15,911) followed by Box Elder County (5,238) and Rich County (148).

The state health department also announced Monday 14,019 more vaccines were administered since Sunday and vaccinations in Utah now total over 2.1 million.

The number of Utahns who are fully vaccinated is 879,342. That is about 38 percent of eligible Utahns who are 16 and older.

The Monday vaccinations update from the Bear River Health Department indicates almost 30 percent of all adults in the district have been immunized and 109,993 total doses have been administered in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Just over 2.5 million Utahns have been tested as of Monday and there have been almost 4.6 million total tests administered in the state. Since Sunday 3,026 people were tested for the first time and a total of 5,212 tests were administered.

There have been 239,495 total tests administered in northern Utah including 177,668 in Cache County, 60,096 in Box Elder County and 1,695 in Rich County.

Utah’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations have grown to 146, 11 fewer than Sunday, including 61 in intensive care, the same number as Sunday. Since the outbreak 16,070 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

Utah’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 389 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of people over people is 6.1 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.0 percent.

Idaho’s latest numbers show 186,365 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,032 COVID-19 deaths. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,174 positive cases in Franklin County, 376 in Bear Lake County and 354 in Oneida County.