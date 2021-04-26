96th coronavirus death in Northern Utah is reported Sunday

FILE IMAGE - coronavirus. Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

BRIGHAM CITY – Two coronavirus deaths were announced by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Sunday and one of them was a Box Elder County man, between 65-84, who was hospitalized when he died. He is the 96th resident of the Bear River Health District to die of COVID-19.

The other death was a Salt Lake County woman, 65-84, who was hospitalized at the time of here death.

Utah’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 2,182.

There were 472 new infections reported by UDOH Saturday and 281 Sunday and during the weekend 18 cases were found Saturday and 11 Sunday in northern Utah.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 395,431 positive cases in Utah and 21,298 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Some metrics in Utah are trending up. During the past week, ending Sunday, the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases was 6.1 percent but the previous seven days it was 3.6 percent. Last Wednesday’s report of 590 cases was the largest number in more than two weeks.

Late last week the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints encouraged missionaries worldwide to get vaccinated against the virus. Missionaries in Utah received similar direction earlier.

The state health department also announced Sunday 7,518 more vaccines were administered since Saturday and vaccinations in Utah now total over two million.

About 2.5 million Utahns have been tested as of Sunday and there have been over 4.6 million total tests administered in the state. Since Saturday day 4,096 people were tested for the first time and a total of 6,899 tests were administered.

Utah’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations have grown to 157, up seven from Saturday. Since the outbreak 16,061 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

Utah’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 383 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of people over people is 6.1 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.1 percent.

Idaho’s latest numbers show 186,183 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,031 COVID-19 deaths. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,173 positive cases in Franklin County, 376 in Bear Lake County and 353 in Oneida County.