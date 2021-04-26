Booth reelected at Cache GOP convention but said it was close

LOGAN — Over the weekend at the Cache County G.O.P. organizing convention, Chris Booth was re-elected as party chair. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Booth said he’s grateful for the delegates confidence in him but said it was a close race.

“It does feel good to get reelected, it was a close race. My opponent, Geoff Cox, he was a member of our executive committee serving as the south district chair. He campaigned really well, campaigned hard and in the end, thankfully for me, I was nine voters better than him. So it was pretty close, the delegates had good choices,” said Booth.

He said that Cox is still serving on the state central committee through the state organizing convention. Booth said as for the state convention, it will be held this Saturday in West Valley City. He said it was tough finding a venue, as the previous two sites ended up being turned into vaccination locations.

“The Maverick Center, where we’re going to hold it at, wasn’t even available. But through some connections and through some stars lining up, we were able to get it, and get it booked. Well, it turns out, the Maverick Center is also a vaccination center, but in their parking lot on the very south end of the parking lot.”

Booth said there are a lot of fun things planned including a fundraising golf tournament on Friday morning, a scavenger hunt and a dinner on Friday evening. Then on Saturday morning the convention will get going with a full agenda.

You can get more information at UT G.O.P.-dot-org.