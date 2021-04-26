May 11, 1939 – April 22, 2021 (age 81)

Carolyn Perry Fife passed away at the age of 81 in her home in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 22, 2021 at 11:06 p.m. she was surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Wallace Dean Fife.

Carolyn was born on May 11, 1939 to John Wesley Perry and Mary Hugh Jacobsen Perry in Willard, Utah. She graduated from Box Elder High School and attended the University of Utah for a brief time in pursuit of a journalism degree. She left college and became a flight attendant for American Airlines for a few years before she met and married Robert Keith Kelly in 1962. She was working as the Society editor of the Compton-Herald American until their first child was born in 1967. The couple were blessed with seven daughters before the two decided to divorce. She babysat and did sales to help support her children. She met and married her second husband Floyd Charles who had lost his wife and had five children of his own. Being a mom was her top priority so to help the family out she would often do sales work and was quite the entrepreneur and there was even a time the family started their own pizza making business. They were married for about 10 years when they divorced and it was in 1990 that she met the love of her life Wallace Dean Fife who was a father of nine children. The two loved each other very much and they just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in October.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and held many callings over the years. She loved to implement her talent of writing poetry into each of her lessons, especially when she taught the Young Women or the Relief Society teachers. She was an active temple worker and loved to feel the closeness of her loved ones on the other side. She used her love of writing and wrote a beautiful song with the help of a friend since she didn’t know how to write music. One of the things that she was complimented the most about was her beautiful smile and her personality matched that smile. She loved children and babysat many through the years while raising her own daughters and one of her greatest joys was when she had her grandchildren and she cherished every moment she could get with any of them.

Carolyn is survived by her husband Wallace Dean Fife; children, Crystal Evans (Terry), Collette Clay (Dale), Candice Summers (Troy), Carina Kelly (Jake Foster), April Parker (Mike), Robin Ninow (Todd); 23 grandchildren; siblings, Mary Catherine Wilson, Bruce Perry, Camille Clontz, Evan Perry, Brinton Perry; bonus children, Debbie, ReNae, Michael, Steven, Linda, David, Richard, Becky, Christy, Kristann, Hayley, Clint, Frank, their children and grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Brent Wayne, Buddy, Marilyn and John, her precious baby girl Charisa Kay Kelly and her grandson Alex.

