Elizabeth Hartvigsen

March 21, 1928 – April 21, 2021 (age 93)



Elizabeth Louise Colton Condie Hartvigsen, our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed from this earth to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father, at age 93, on April 21, 2021.

Elizabeth was born March 21, 1928 in Malad, Idaho to William and Victoria Colton. She had one sibling, her little brother William Jr. “Billy”, who she adored and looked after. Her early years were spent on the ranch on the Malad Divide in summer, and then in town during the winter.

After graduating from Malad High, Elizabeth spent one semester at BYU, where she was very homesick. She returned home to marry her sweetheart from Downey, Robert Burton Condie on February 20, 1948, later solemnized in the Logan Temple September 10, 1951. They had five children: Christine (Douglas) Martone, Bremerton, Washington; Robert Blair (Renee’) Condie, Lindon, Utah; Barbra (Robert) Yardley, Richmond, Utah; Diane (Jay) Pratt, Layton, Utah; and William Brent (Lisa) Condie, Parker, Colorado.

As common in that day, Elizabeth was a stay-at-home mother, tending children, cooking homemade meals, sewing and altering clothing and other needed items, doing embroidery, quilting, making lye soap, etc. She was a 4-H leader, teaching her girls to sew and cook. She encouraged excellence for all of her children in all their endeavors, but particularly school. Elizabeth was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles.

Elizabeth had a beautiful soprano voice and participated in the very-selective Madrigal Choir, which performed throughout the county. She served for decades at different times as the Sunday School, Relief Society, and Ward chorister, while herding her children to Church, often by herself.

Later Elizabeth perfected her oil painting and created beautiful art which graces all of her children’s homes. This made the Downey Fair especially exciting to see if her paintings would earn a blue ribbon, and often the Best in Show.

It was a sad time when Elizabeth’s husband passed away December 12, 1990, but she continued serving. She was called as a Logan Temple worker May 15, 1991.

She met Elmer Jay Hartvigsen, and they were married in the Logan Temple August 29, 1998. She enjoyed a loving 16-year relationship with Jay and his family and considered his grandchildren, her own. Elizabeth and Jay’s happiest moments were spent entertaining family and friends at Jay’s beautiful ranch below Oxford Peak. Together they served two missions, first at the Family History Center, then at the Bishop’s Storehouse. Elizabeth lost her second husband Jay when he passed August 11, 2014. She continued her life, living righteously and valiantly.

In Elizabeth’s later years, she lived with her daughter Diane, who tenderly and lovingly cared for her needs until it became necessary for Elizabeth to enter the Chancellor Garden Assisted Living. Elizabeth passed from this world, peacefully in her sleep on April 21, 2021.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, her two husbands, and two great-grandchildren. Elizabeth is survived by her 5 children, 21 grandchildren, and 57 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday April 29, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Downey 2nd Ward, 525 E. 1st N. A viewing will be just prior at 11:00 a.m. Internment is at the Downey Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.