Final week of boys soccer highlights latest standings and rankings in spring sports

Sky View vs Green Canyon boys soccer on March 26, 2021. Photo by Clint Allen

LOGAN – This week marks the final games of the regular season for Region 11 boys soccer teams, with two of them entering the final week ranked in the top 5. Green Canyon and Sky View are tied in region play (each with 7 wins and 2 losses), but Sky View is currently ranked 4th overall in 4A and Green Canyon is 5th. On Tuesday, Sky View (7-2, 10-4) hosts Mountain Crest (5-4, 10-5) at 5 p.m. and Green Canyon (7-2, 12-3) hosts Logan (3-6, 4-10) at 6 p.m. Ridgeline is also hosting Bear River at 5 p.m. Since it is the final week of the regular season in boys soccer, the latest RPI rankings are not available. Playoff pairings will be announced later this week.

REGION 11 BOYS SOCCER STANDINGS

1-Sky View (7-2, 10-4)

1-Green Canyon (7-2, 12-3)

3-Mountain Crest (5-4, 10-5)

3-Ridgeline (5-4, 8-7)

5-Logan (3-6, 4-10)

6-Bear River (0-9, 0-13)

Baseball and softball in Region 11 has also been highly competitive, both sports with two teams in the top 5 and four teams in the top 10 in the latest RPI rankings from the Utah High School Activities Association. In baseball, Ridgeline’s run through region play has helped them climb to the #5 spot, right behind #4 Mountain Crest. Green Canyon and Bear River join the Mustangs and the Riverhawks in the 4A rankings, coming in at #9 and #10 respectively. Green Canyon and Bear River square off in a big three-game series this week.

REGION 11 BASEBALL RPI RANKINGS

#4-Mountain Crest (13-6, 5-4)

#5-Ridgeline (13-5, 8-1)

#9-Green Canyon (13-6, 5-4)

#10-Bear River (11-8, 5-4)

#16-Sky View (5-12, 3-6)

#20-Logan (3-16, 1-8)

In Region 11 softball, Bear River continues to stand on top with an undefeated region record and #2 ranking overall. Ridgeline is not far behind with a #4 ranking. Sky View and Mountain Crest are also in the top 10, coming in #8 and #10 respectively. There are two notable showdowns this week in region play: Sky View hosts Bear River on Tuesday; and, Ridgeline hosts Mountain Crest on Friday.

REGION 11 SOFTBALL RPI RANKINGS

#2-Bear River (16-4, 8-0)

#4-Ridgeline (16-5, 5-2)

#8-Sky View (11-8, 3-4)

#10-Mountain Crest (7-10, 4-3)

#16-Green Canyon (6-13, 2-5)

#20-Logan (1-22, 0-7)

In its first real season as a sanctioned sport in Utah, some teams from Region 11 are having strong seasons in boys and girls lacrosse. The Green Canyon boys team is currently ranked #6 overall and Bear River girls are ranked #9 overall. Since it is a young sport, teams may compete in regions (where traditional regions exist) but do not compete in traditional classifications (i.e. there is no 4A, 5A, 6A, etc). Instead, all schools are divided into divisions A, B and C. Division A consists of the top 16 teams in the state; Division B is for teams ranked 17-32; and, Division C is for all other schools playing the sport.

BOYS LACROSSE RPI RANKINGS

#6-Green Canyon (9-1, 5-0) – Division A

#20-Sky View (7-4, 5-1) – Division B

#26-Box Elder (4-6, 2-4) – Division B

#29-Ridgeline (6-6, 2-3) – Division B

#38-Logan (5-7, 3-3) – Division C

#39-Bear River (5-6, 1-3) – Division C

#51-Mountain Crest (2-12, 0-6) – Division C

GIRLS LACROSSE RPI RANKINGS

#9-Bear River (11-1, 6-0) – Division A

#16-Ridgeline (7-3, 4-2) – Division A

#21-Box Elder (6-5, 4-2) – Division B

#22-Mountain Crest (6-5, 4-2) – Division B

#28-Green Canyon (3-4, 2-4) – Division B

#36-Sky View (4-4, 2-4) – Division C

#55-Logan (0-6, 0-6) – Division C