Judge refuses bail for Logan man charged with allegedly raping woman

Booking photo for Gabriel Alvarado (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A judge has refused bail for a 43-year-old Logan man, accused of raping a woman, who was an acquaintance. Judge Brandon Maynard ruled there was substantial evidence to show Gabriel Alvarado would be a danger to the community if released from jail.

Alvarado participated in a virtual detention hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He has been charged with rape, object rape and forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies; and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard filed the motion for Alvarado to be detained without bail. He described how the alleged victim had attempted to break-up with the defendant when he became angry, throwing a phone against a wall. Later he allegedly raped the woman.

Logan City police officers were contacted after the alleged victim went to the Cache Valley Hospital for treatment. She reported Alvarado had allegedly raped her hours earlier as she told him “no” continually. The assault reportedly took place at her Logan apartment.

Officers conducted a recorded phone call between Alvarado and the woman. He denied raping her, but said that he made a mistake and apologized several times.

Days later, the alleged victim found flowers and a note on the doorstep of her apartment. The note was from Alvarado, allegedly apologizing and asking her not to call police.

Public defender Joseph Saxton asked the court to consider a less restrictive means for Alvarado. He noted how his client claimed the incident was consensual.

Judge Brandon Maynard said he couldn’t see a less restrictive option that would protect the alleged victim and the public. He ordered Alvarado to appear again in court May 17.

Alvarado didn’t speak during Monday’s hearing. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com