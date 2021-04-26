Judge refuses bail for man suspected of SWAT standoff in Providence

Booking photo for Damen E. Snyder (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A judge has refused to release the 27-year-old man accused of causing a standoff with law enforcement at a Providence apartment last week. Judge Brandon Maynard refused to allow Damen E. Snyder bail and appear again in court next month.

Snyder participated in a virtual detention hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He has been charged with assault against a police officer, possession of a dangerous weapon and theft, all second-degree felonies; along with aggravated assault, obstructing justice and possession of a controlled substance, all third-degree felonies, and two misdemeanors.

SWAT teams and other emergency crews responded to the Providence apartment April 22, after Snyder threatened another individual with a gun. He also made threats that he was going to “shoot it up with police.” The standoff occurred at 358 N. Gateway Drive.

SWAT teams negotiated with Snyder for several hours before he peacefully surrendered. No one was injured during the standoff.

As a precaution, deputies had initiated a reverse 911 call, instructing nearby residents to shelter in place. Several nearby schools were also put in lockdown temporarily.

During Monday’s hearing, Cache County Deputy Attorney Jacob Gordon asked the court to refuse Snyder bail. He noted the suspect is on parole from the Utah State Prison.

Joseph Saxton said it was suspected that the standoff occurred after Snyder overdosed on drugs.

Judge Maynard ordered Snyder to remain in jail. He ordered the suspect to appear again in court May 17.

Snyder did not speak during the hearing. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

