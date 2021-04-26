January 23, 1939 – April 21, 2021 (age 82)



Norah Idella Upshaw (82), of Downey Idaho, quietly passed through the veil on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Orem, Utah,from complications related to heart failure, pneumonia, and a broken hip she suffered in early 2021.

Idella, born January 23, 1939, in a town that shall not be named but claimed to come from Risco, MO, to Carl Dennis Jones and Jessie Lee Mary Underwood. She was one of eight children. After the death of her mother in 1970, her beloved StepmotherEvetta Estelle Rader came into her life. Her siblings Dorothy, Edna Louise (Died in infancy) Paula, Mary (Fey Manning), Charlie, half-brother Carl Dean, and half-sister Darlene kept their parents busy, but the siblings grew up happy and remained close throughout their entire lives.

Idella graduated from Highschool in Risco, MO after which she worked at her family’s bar and restaurant. Later, she landed a job at Monsanto and off to big city of St. Louis she went.

While visiting her sister in Denver, Idella met Ralph Dale Upshaw on a blind date. They married October 15, 1959, in Pierre, SD, and were sealed for time and all eternity in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Salt Lake City Temple, August 20, 1968.

Ralph and Idella moved from Pierre to Rapid City, SD where their daughter, Joyce Jolene was born. Then they moved to Risco Missouri, and then to Wilson Kansas, where son Ralph Dwaine was born. Work sent their family to St. Charles Missouri and then finally, to House Springs Missouri where their last child, Ernest Dale was born.

While still in St. Charles, Ralph and Idella decided the kids were old enough to go to church and that it would be fine to send them to the Mormon church that Ralphs’ older siblings attended if they could find one near them. A few days later, Idella was washing the floor when there came a knock on the door. You guessed it; the Mormon missionaries had found them. The entire family joined the church a few months later.

Idella was an active member of the church and held many positions including various stake and ward Relief Society presidencies, teaching youth Sunday school and as a Den leaderfor the Boy Scouts of America. Her favorite calling was at the LDS Temple Baptistry administering to those who passed the veil before ever having the opportunity to hear about the gospel. Her health declined in the year 2000 when she suffered from a triple pulmonary emboli, and though her health kept her from actively participating in callings, her faith and devotion to the Lord stayed firm.

Ralph and Idella moved from Missouri to Idaho in 2006 to be closer to their kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. They Chose Downey as they felt it was halfway between Orem where Jolene and Dwaine had settled and Pocatello, where Ernie called home.

Idella was a voracious reader sometimes reading up to three full books in one day. She also enjoyed traveling the country in the family RV, baking THE BEST brownies in her most coveted “brownie pan”, genealogy, collecting cookbooks of every sort, cross word puzzles, and feeding the many hummingbirds that would flit outside her front window. Her 3 children and their spouses, 10 grandkids, and 16 great grandkids were her greatest joy. She loved having the entire family for a visit and would cook up a storm for days to prepare.

Idella is survived by her sister Mary (Fey) Manning, daughter, Joyce Jolene Young, son, Ralph Dwaine Upshaw (Robyn) and son Ernest Dale Upshaw (Brooke), 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, parents, grandparents and six of her siblings.

A viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the LDS church located at 310 E. Center St, Downey Idaho. Following that, we will have a graveside service at 12:30 for immediate family only.

Please contact Horsley Funeral Home at 208-766-4330 with any inquiries or condolences.

The family would like to thank the hospice and nursing staff at Orem Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Aspen Ridge Rehabilitation of Orem and Michael, her hospice nurse, for the loving care they showed to Idella and her family during hertransition from this earthly life to her eternal rest. And to the members of her ward family and the community of Downey Idaho, thank you for the friendship and support you have given to Ralph and Idella over the years.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.