Workplace safety important everywhere but certain professions are more dangerous

File photo

A listener emailed in that they were surprised about what lines of work are more dangerous in Utah, as far as the number of fatalities each year.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Utah Labor Commission public information officer Eric Olson said any business can be dangerous if it doesn’t follow safety protocols.

“Transportation and utilities were really (at) the top there ,construction, professional and business services. They were the ones that are usually at the top. And you can understand why, the transportation, that includes everything going up and down the highway. If there’s an accident on the highway that’s during work-related activities then that’s part of that. That’s pretty understandable, and construction and you’d think yeah that’s pretty understandable,” explained Olson.

He said across industries they look at three things: a fall, ‘caught between’ and ‘struck by’. Those are the things that account for the most fatalities in the workplace.

Olson said they can happen on a construction site, they can happen at a grocery store. For more information on workplace safety visit LaborCommission.utah.gov.

AUDIO: Eric Olson talks with Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 4-26-2021