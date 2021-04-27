February 22, 1945 – April 26, 2021 (age 76)



Brent George Coats went to heaven Monday, April 26, 2021 at 7:10 a.m. at home surrounded by his wife and family, due to complications from diabetes. His family and friends were able to spend the last week close by his side, asking him for stories, songs, and “bad Dad” jokes, laughing and reminiscing together.

Brent was born February 22, 1945 to Raymond and Ethel Coats in Murray, Utah. One of eight children. He was raised in West Valley on the family dairy farm, he graduated from Granger High School in 1963. He loved sports, but though he claimed he was the biggest kid in the school, he always claimed he wasn’t very good. He told his grandchildren his job was end-guard-tackle: end of the bench, guard the water bottles, and tackle the cheerleaders.

He served an LDS mission in Rochester, New York, returned home to attend Brigham Young University where he met his sweetheart, Anne Christensen. He graduated from BYU in 1970 with a degree in economics. He was married and sealed to Anne January 30, 1970 in the Salt Lake Temple. Brent and Anne moved to Clifton, Idaho where Brent bought two dairy farms with his brother, Fred. He raised his five children in Clifton where he loved to golf, boat, ride dirt bikes, basically anything where he could be with his family. He also loved to cook and made breakfast every morning while singing them inspiring song like, Oh, Lord It’s Hard to be Humble. After he raised his children, he and Anne sold the farm and moved to Nibley and then North Logan to be closer to children and grandchildren. He loved his motorcycles, first his Valkyrie and then the three-wheeler, otherwise known as The Red Menace. He put more than a hundred and fifty thousand miles on his Valkyrie and earned The Iron Butt award.

He is preceded in death by his parents, four siblings (Roy, Dick, Clyde and Fred).

He is survived by sister Jeanette, and brothers Raymond and Don. He is also survived by his wife, Anne (aka Granny Annie), his children Ryan Coats (Richelle), Justin Coats (Jodi), Camille Checketts (Stanford), Chris Coats (Karie), and Abbie Anderson (Tristan), and twenty grandchildren.

He adored his wife and they had an incredible marriage. At three a.m. the morning he passed he asked her to give him a kiss, and said, “That’s the good stuff.” He often told his wife, girls, and granddaughters how beautiful they were. He thought his grand kids were the best and was very proud of them. Everyone loved their Papa and spending time him. He loved to make his family laugh and sing them songs. Papa Coats will be sorely missed. He always told his children they weren’t spoiled they were well-loved. We hope he knows how well-loved he is by all of us.

