Dr. Fauci says 50,000 daily infections are too high to ingore

FILE PHOTO - young woman receives a vaccine. Photo by CDC on Unsplash

National coronavirus case counts, about 50,000 new infections a day, are too high to ignore, Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend. On ABC Sunday he said when enough unvaccinated people get the vaccine, it will help the country return to normalcy.

The number of Utahns who are fully vaccinated is 891,418. That is about 39 percent of eligible Utahns who are 16 and older. Almost 20,000 new vaccine doses were administered since Monday and vaccinations in Utah now total almost 2.1 million.

There were 327 new infections reported by Utah Department of Health Tuesday and 15 of those cases were detected in northern Utah, leaving 21,322 total cases in the district.

Three coronavirus deaths were included in the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Tuesday summary of the state’s COVID activity.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Utah’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 2,186.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 396,004 positive cases in Utah.

Since the start of the pandemic among the 21,320 total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 20,925 of those patients are described as “recovered.” Most of the cases were found in Cache County (15,921) followed by Box Elder County (5,249) and Rich County (150).

The Tuesday vaccinations update from the Bear River Health Department indicates 29.9 percent of all adults in the district have been immunized and 110,864 total doses have been administered in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

There have been 239,953 total tests administered in northern Utah including 178,020 in Cache County, 60,238 in Box Elder County and 1,695 in Rich County.

Since Monday 4,730 people were tested for the first time and a total of 13,152 tests were administered. Just over 2.53 million Utahns have been tested as of Tuesday and there have been almost 4.6 million total tests administered in the state.

Utah’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations are now at 137 people, for the second straight day that is 11 fewer than the day before.

Idaho’s latest numbers show 186,725 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,034 COVID-19 deaths. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,177 positive cases in Franklin County, 377 in Bear Lake County and 354 in Oneida County.