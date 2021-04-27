Francisco “Frank” G. Gonzales, age 49, passed away on Friday April 23, 2021 at his home in Tremonton, Utah. He was born August 18, 1971 in Tijuana, Mexico to Santiago P. Gonzales and Julia G. Gonzales.

On April 5, 2008 he married LaNae in Tremonton, Utah.

During his life Frank lived in Corrine, Utah, Brigham, Utah, and Tremonton. He attended Box Elder High School where he graduated in 1989.

Frank was a fabricator at GEM in Brigham City, Utah from 2003-2009. He loved welding and wished he could have welded his entire life.

Frank loved working in his yard, planting flowers, and taking care of his lawn. If you ever stopped by for a visit, you could always find him tending to his flowers or just enjoying the day outside with is dogs, Satin, LaLa, and Sushi. Frank loved his grandkids and if you couldn’t find him at home, you could find him spending time with his grandbabies.

Frank was raised and baptized Catholic but was converted and became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after he married LaNae, who also belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Frank is survived by his children: Nathan (Kaylie) Gonzales, Danielle (Wyatt) Gonzales, Joei (Brady) Greer, and Andraya Camarena; Grandchildren: Izzy, Kyla, Arabella, Azrielle, Julietta, AJ, Zariah, Nova, Azariya; His siblings and his dogs: Satin and Sushi.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Santiago P. Gonzales and Julia G. Gonzales; his wife, LaNae E Gonzales; Brother, Santiago Jr. and his dog, LaLa.

All services will be held at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton) on Friday April 30, 2021.

The funeral will be held at Noon with a viewing prior from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.

We want to give a special thanks to Andi for the flowers she provided and The Pie Dump for the food donations. A huge thank you to all of our family members for supporting us with our decisions and helping us find our way in all the chaos. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to our fundraiser to help lay our beloved Father to rest. We could never show enough gratitude and appreciation for all the kind hearts out there.

Thank you so much and we send love and light out to everyone who loved and cared for my dad and our little family.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.