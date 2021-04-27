Logan man arrested for allegedly groping health care provider

Booking photo for Benjamin M. Galloway (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 40-year-old Logan man has been arrested for allegedly groping a health care provider last month. Benjamin M. Galloway was booked into the Cache County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were called to the health care facility March 29. The alleged victim claimed Galloway had reached up, touching and squeezing her breasts, as she was providing him medical treatment.

Galloway then told the alleged victim to sit on his lap when she asked him to move and sit down.

Officers spoke to a second employee, who was present at the time of the incident. They provided a corroborating statement about the alleged assault.

Monday, detectives questioned Galloway at his Logan apartment. He admitted to touching the victim because he was “sexually frustrated,” according to the report.

Court records show, a warrant was issued for Galloway’s arrest after he failed to appear in court last week. The case involves a similar incident of lewdness.

Jail records show, Galloway was booked on felony forcible sex abuse, misdemeanor lewdness and criminal mischief. He is presently being held without bail and will likely be arraigned on formal charges Wednesday.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

