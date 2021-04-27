Man charged with violent sexual assault near Bear Lake ordered again to stop contacting alleged victim

Booking photo for John J. Sharkey (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

RANDOLPH — A 43-year-old man awaiting trial for violently attacking a woman near Bear Lake has been ordered again to have no contact with the alleged victim. John J. Sharkey was told to stop calling the victim from jail after prosecutors alleged he was trying to manipulate the woman.

Sharkey appeared in 1st District Court in Randolph for a pretrial conference Tuesday morning. He was previously charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, both first-degree felonies; aggravated assault and obstructing justice, both second-degree felonies; along with six other felonies and misdemeanors.

Public defender Mike McGinnis told the court he had filed a motion, challenging whether the evidence presented at last month’s preliminary hearing was sufficient to bind Sharkey over for trial. He also planned to file additional motions, requesting bail and lifting the previous no contact order, issued by the court when his client was arrested.

Prosecutor Tony Baird argued against the requests. He said jail records showed Sharkey had attempted to call the alleged victim around 100 times. He asked for time to file a rebuttal and then argue the motions during a hearing.

Sharkey was arrested early on the morning of Jan. 26. Rich County sheriff’s deputies had been called to a Garden City home around 6:30 a.m. after the alleged victim walked naked to a nearby business, reporting Sharkey had assaulted her and locked her out of the residence. The woman was treated for multiple injuries, including frostbite, and transferred to a Logan area hospital.

The alleged victim described how her boyfriend, Sharkey, held her captive for several hours while threatening to kill her and attempting to rape her. He also reportedly strangled her unconscious, and dumped liquid into her nose in a manner similar with waterboarding.

The woman also claimed how Sharkey broke eggs on her head and face, along with other humiliating acts. He allegedly videoed portions of the abuse with his cellphone and threatened to show it to other people.

Deputies responded to the home and found Sharkey allegedly hiding in the basement. He attempted to flee several times as law enforcement tried to subdue him with a taser unsuccessfully. They eventually wrestled him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs and shackles.

According to the report, as deputies were transferring Sharkey through Logan Canyon, he began bashing his head against the walls of the cage, causing the deputy to tase him again.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she would allow prosecutors time to file their rebuttals. She ordered Sharkey to appear again in court May 25.

Sharkey had recently been released from prison in Colorado after serving 10 years for assault with a dangerous weapon. He could face up to life in prison if convicted on the new charges.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

