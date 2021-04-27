Maryelle Miller

June 16, 1945 – April 25, 2021 (age 75)



Maryella McPherson Cornaby Miller passed away at St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 25, 2021, as a result of a stroke, followed by heart failure.

Born June 16, 1945, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Maryella was the fourth of seven children born to Arthur and Lorna McPherson. She graduated from Elizabeth City High School and attended Brigham Young University. Maryella loved traveling. At the drop of a hat, she would join with family or a close friend, traveling to Europe, Israel and the Middle East, and Alaska, where she and a cousin stayed and worked for a while. She later met and married Gordon Cornaby. Although they never had children together, Maryella became deeply attached to a grandson, Jackson Cornaby, and though Maryella and Gordon later divorced, her relationship with Jackson remained strong throughout her life. Later, Maryella renewed a relationship with Wayne Miller, someone she had dated as a young adult. The spark was rekindled and they married on November 8, 2008, giving her a supportive and loving companion.

Maryella was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and found comfort and strength in her commitment to live Christ’s teachings. Maryella had a remarkable memory which she used to remember family member’s birthdays, anniversaries, and special events. A characteristic that would bring both a chuckle and envious admiration was Maryella’s frugality (a McPherson Scottish trait). “Don’t spend a dime, if it can be obtained for a nickel!” One of Maryella’s favorite and frequent traveling destinations was the Outer Banks of North Carolina . . . the beach! Beginning in her youth with summers spent at the family beach cottage and continuing throughout her life, this was her place to get rejuvenated, relaxed, tanned, and rested up in order to take on the vicissitudes of day-to-day life. Although Maryella had many challenges, primarily health related, she was optimistic and didn’t complain. Her good nature helped her look for ways to buoy others’ up. Maryella’s sweet, gentle nature will be missed, but we know where she is now, being welcomed with open arms by her departed loved ones.

Maryella is survived by her husband Wayne, and his children, Erin and Mark Baty, Sean and Katie Miller, Christopher Miller, Zach and Alisa Miller, Eric and Jessica Miller, grandson Jackson, and 11 other grandchildren and her siblings: Alvin and Peggy McPherson, Gayle and Tom Cannon, Oliver and Nancy McPherson, Geri and Frank Weeks, Weston (deceased) and Sandra McPherson, Linda McPherson and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Click this link to view additional details about Maryelle’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/maryelle-miller

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.