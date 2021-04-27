December 25, 1945 – April 25, 2021 (age 75)

Tonya Kemp Woodbrey passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on 25 April 2021. She was 75 years old. Tonya was born on Christmas Day in 1945 to Edward Alonzo Kemp and Alice Bangerter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Dee Ann and Nonie Jean, her daughter Diana Lynne Fisher, and two granddaughters.

She is survived by her husband, Vean Robert Woodbrey II, her brothers: Randy Frandsen and Lonnie Kemp, her sisters: LeiLani Wiss and Sherrie Rogers, and her children: Tani (Dan) Curtis, Vicki (Keith) Hambly, Vean (Joell), Kimberli (Alan) Robison, Kelly (Jeanice), Penny (Sterling) Harris, Christopher (Stephanie), Robert (Linda), Scott (Marianne), Kandie (Brian) Estes, Kevin (Michelle), Traci (Jay) Godfrey, Cody (Alisa), Kristi (Brooks) Nielsen, Brian (Manoela), 73 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandson.

Tonya grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah. She attended South High School. Tonya was musical; she participated in drum corps, she could yodel, and she did hula dancing which she performed at several Hawaiian luaus. She met Vean Woodbrey II at the Main Street Market in South Salt Lake. They dated for 3 years before they married on 22 September 1962. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on 23 September 1963. Tonya was very family-oriented, as anyone who had 16 children would have to be. She had always said that she wanted 16 kids. She was very dedicated to her family; she would attend any family events that she could. She supported her sons with Scouting, helping all eight of them to become Eagle Scouts. She was a volunteer leader in the 4-H program, helping some of her children to get scholarships and win awards at the county fair with their projects. She was an avid genealogist who did family history work throughout her life. She was a certified researcher for the British Isles. Tonya served several family history missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the temple; doing research for her own ancestors as well as her husband’s was a passion of hers. She loved having family members help perform temple ordinances for those ancestors.

Viewings will be held on April 29, 2021 from 6 – 8 PM and April 30, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at the LDS Church located at 20 North 100 West, Mendon, UT 84325.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM with Interment in the Mendon Cemetery.

Special thanks to Dr. Sborov and the BMT Team at the Huntsman Cancer Institute for their care for Tonya during her battle with multiple myeloma.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.