Annual event highlights the over 380 cases of child abuse in Cache Valley

LOGAN — The Family Place Utah welcomed Representative Dan Johnson as this year’s special guest on Wednesday for their 12th annual “Steppin’ Up for Kids” event on the steps of the Cache County Courthouse (located at 199 N Main in Logan).

The mostly virtual event started at noon in front of a modest crowd of about 20 individuals but was livestreamed to an unnumbered group on Facebook and Instagram. Johnson is a representative for the 4th District in the Utah House of Representatives and a champion for The Family Place and its mission.

“I love the Family Place. The team here is working tirelessly to prevent child abuse, to build strong families and you all know, those of you who are online and those of you here in the audience, that’s a noble cause. And I can tell you there’s nothing more important to the life of a child than a caring adult,” stated Johnson.

Cache Valley had 383 cases of substantiated child abuse last year. To represent the innocent children who have been victims of abuse, and to remind the community to continue the fight against child abuse, children’s shoes were placed on the courthouse steps.

Shoes for this event were collected by Miss Cache Valley Emma Shippen, and the Cache Valley Royalty.

While highlighting what the shoes represent, Dr. Sheryl Goodey, the Executive Director of The Family Place Utah also talked about prevention and how that involves the organization’s previously promoted Be Kind Utah campaign.

“The Family Place years ago started…Be Kind Utah. What an amazing activity and event. To kick it off, there will be a door decorating contest where hearts can cover doors of individuals, businesses, government facilities, to encourage individuals and families to be kind. Because being kind to one another makes a difference,” she said.

The Family Place Utah is a non-profit family support center with locations in Logan, Hyrum, and Smithfield.

The “Steppin’ Up for Kids” event can be seen on their Facebook page. For more information on the services they provide, please contact The Family Place Utah at (435) 725-8880 or visit www.TheFamilyPlaceUtah.org.