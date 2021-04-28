Logan man sentenced for sexually assaulting hospital nurse and breaking into tattoo shop

Booking photo for PJ A. Reiher (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 23-year-old Logan man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a nurse and later breaking into a local business. PJ A. Reiher was arrested last summer and booked into the Cache County Jail, where he has been held without bail.

Reiher was sentenced in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to an amended charge of attempted forcible sex abuse, a third-degree felony. He had already admitted in a separate plea deal to one count of burglary, a third-degree felony.

On May 2, Reiher was admitted into a hospital for alcohol intoxication. As a nurse was trying to provide medical care, he repeatedly tried to touch her chest. He later tried to lick her before being arrested by law enforcement.

Reiher was booked into jail and released three weeks later on $2,170 bond.

Several months later on the evening of Aug. 29, Reiher broke into a tattoo shop. He attempted to steal a case full of jewelry and clothing. When confronted by the shop owner, he became combative, fleeing out the back of the business and residence, and was arrested again.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, Judge Brian Cannell said our healthcare heroes should never be subjected to this type of behavior. He ordered Reiher to be released from jail, giving him credit for the 235 days he had served. He also ordered the defendant to be placed on probation and complete sex-offender treatment.

Reiher spoke briefly through an interpreter, telling the court he didn’t really have anything to say.

Judge Cannell also sentenced Reiher to complete his GED or high school diploma, and get full-time employment. He also told the defendant to write a sincere letter of apology to the victim and do better in the future.

