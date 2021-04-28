Man arrested and charged in five cases of alleged vehicle burglaries and credit card crimes

Booking photo for Jordan T. Aders (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 30-year-old California man has been arrested and charged with allegedly burglarizing multiple vehicles and stealing financial cards and other items around Cache Valley during the past week. Jordan T. Aders was booked Tuesday into the Cache County Jail.

According to multiple arrest reports, Logan City Police officers began investigating two vehicle burglaries where wallets and other valuables were taken. No damages were reported to either vehicle; one was suspected to be locked whenever parked, and the other had faulty locks.

The alleged victims reported their wallets had been taken and credit cards had been used at local stores and restaurants. One claimed cash and firearm ammunition had also been taken. Police allege Aders purchased a 1-terabyte hard drive at a local electronics store and made purchases at other locations before the cards were cancelled.

The reports stated, law enforcement contacted Aders while he was getting into a vehicle at his local residence. After allegedly giving officers a “false name,” officers claim Aders’ identity was confirmed, he was detained and the vehicle was searched.

Police located multiple items from the thefts, including a stolen license plate and a bike that had been cut from its lock and reported stolen. Another bike, believed to be stolen, was located by law enforcement during the execution of a search warrant.

Aders was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with three counts of theft and five counts of unlawful acquisition of a financial card, all third-degree felonies; and 10 other misdemeanors.

Judge Brian Cannell ordered Aders to be temporarily held in jail and appear again in court May 3 for a detention hearing, where a judge will determine whether bail will be allowed.

Aders reportedly has a lengthy criminal history. He was previously convicted of felony theft in California, and had recently absconded from probation. He was convicted of single counts of theft and burglary in Cache County in 2006 and 2007, respectively.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com