On Monday, April 26, 2021, Mildred Huntsman Morris, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, and dear friend passed away peacefully at the age of 98 at “Our House Assisted Living” in Tremonton, Utah. Mildred was born in Woodville, Idaho on October 13, 1922 to Vernard and Grace Huntsman. She was the oldest child of eight who have all preceded her in death except her youngest sister, Linda Taylor.

Mildred graduated from Shelly High School. She was in the pep band where she was 1st chair for clarinet and in pep club.

She was taught to work hard at a young age at her parent’s country store across the street which was an asset for married life on the ranch. At the age of 19 she went to Portland, Oregon to work but soon returned to Shelly. She worked for a doctor and also worked for the potato growers in Idaho before marriage. She worked at the Park Valley school as a cook for 13 years.

Mildred was introduced to Royal through letters by a cousin. Immediately upon Royal’s returning to Utah after serving in the US Navy, he headed to Shelley, Idaho when she met the love of her life which she had been writing to for the past 18 months. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 2, 1946. On April 2, 1947, after living on the family ranch in Rosette, their life began on the Morris Ranch east of Park Valley.

She loved working in her flower garden and sharing her flowers. She loved to cook and always made sure her family had their favorite meals and a birthday cake for their birthdays, even if there were 3 birthdays in the same week. She loved to quilt and made sure every one of the grandchildren had a quilt she had quilted by hand. She sewed clothes and dressed the 3 older girls alike and loved to put their hair in ringlets. She enjoyed crocheting. She enjoyed always serving others.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she loved serving in her various callings and loved those she served with.

She is survived by her six children, Sharleen (Stan) Barker; Karla (John) DeLapp, Marsha (Jack, deceased) Francis, Bryan (LaRae) Morris, Brenda (Clint) Munns, Janet (Ray) Didericksen, 35 grandchildren, 94 great grandchildren, 2 expecting; and 12 great great grandchildren, a sister, Linda Taylor, and sister-in-law, Betty Huntsman.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Royal Morris, her parents, Vernard and Grace Huntsman, her sisters and spouses, Bessie Park (Art), Lorraine Ottley (Verl), Karma LeVar (Jeddy), Susann Mair (Bill), her brothers Boyd Huntsman (Helen Dean) and Ivan Huntsman, son-in-law Jack Francis, grandson Dustin Morris, grand-daughter-in-law Sabrina DeLapp, great-grandsons Tucker Morris and Kris Kunzler.

A viewing will be held Friday April 30, 2021 from 6pm-8pm at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton) and Saturday May 1, 2021 from 10:00am-11:45 am at the Park Valley LDS Chapel with Funeral Services following at 12:00 pm.

Interment at Park Valley Cemetery.

A Special thanks to “Our House Assisted Living” staff and friends for all their special compassionate services and the many laughs they have shared and for all the Hospice Cares for their service and kindness.

