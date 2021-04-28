Utah’s statewide case count tops 500; four more Utahns have died

FILE PHOTO - Hand sanitizer photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

The number of new positive COVID-19 cases increased to 518 Wednesday, 191 more than than the number 24 hours earlier and 15 of those cases were detected in northern Utah, leaving 21,339 total cases in the district.

The four COVID-19 deaths included in the Utah Department of Health Wednesday report are the most in Utah since late March. It means Utah’s coronavirus death toll has reached 2,190.

The number of Utahns who are fully vaccinated is 905,863. That is about 39 percent of eligible Utahns who are 16 and older. Almost 25,000 new vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday and vaccinations in Utah now total almost 2.1 million.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 396,522 positive cases in Utah and 21,339 of those in the three northern counties.

There have been 873 patients in northern Utah who have been hospitalized and 96 have died.

Since the start of the pandemic among the 21,339 total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 20,956 of those patients are described as “recovered.” Most of the cases were found in Cache County (15,926) followed by Box Elder County (5,253) and Rich County (150).

The Wednesday vaccinations update from the Bear River Health Department shows 30.4 percent of all adults in the district have been immunized and 112,297 total doses have been administered in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Those totally immunized in the district now number 39,565.

There have been 240,892 total tests administered in northern Utah including 178,871 in Cache County, 60,323 in Box Elder County and 1,698 in Rich County.

Since Tuesday 7,116 people were tested for the first time and a total of 16,703 tests were administered. 2.55 million Utahns have been tested as of Wednesday and there have been over 4.6 million total tests administered in the state.

Utah’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations are now at 141 people, four more than Tuesday. There are 59 people in intensive care units, which is one fewer than Tuesday. A total of 16,129 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

Idaho’s latest numbers show 187,014 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,040 COVID-19 deaths. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,177 positive cases in Franklin County, 379 in Bear Lake County and 355 in Oneida County.