Big Cinco de Mayo celebration coming to Willow Park

ECK Folkloric Dancers by David Siles will perform at the Cinco de Mayo celebration at Logan's Willow Park on May 5, 2021.

LOGAN – Juan 97.3 FM, the Cache Valley Media Group and Cytiva are going to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, a Celebration of Mexican Culture, with a huge social gathering and program at the Willow Park Center Stage on Wednesday, May 5 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“This is going to be a big day, and this will be the first time we have tried to do something like this in Cache Valley,” says Juan FM Sales and Marketing Manager Carolina Calbimonte. “We want to celebrate and share the Mexican culture with all the communities in Cache Valley.”

Some of the area’s top Latino performers will be on stage. Watch the performances of Fernanda Orozco, Ever Ocampo, Genero Calentano and more.

Every Hispanic organization that was contacted wanted to participate in this big event. Latinos in Action from Logan High, Latinx Cultural center from Utah State University, The Family Place, Centro de la Familia, Head Start and more were invited to participate.

“We are pleased to have Mayor Holly Daines and Logan councilmember Ernesto Lopez speak to us,” Calbimonte explains. “We have scheduled 14-year-old Mexican singer Fernanda Orozco to sing the National Anthem and 10-year-old singer Kimberly Jaramillo will also take part in the program.”

Others artists participating are dancers as well as Grupo Diamante, Licha Rosas, Zumba by Deo and more.

“The ECK Folklore Dancers by David Siles are coming from Salt Lake City just to be part of the celebration,” Calibimonte says. “We will have food trucks like Paco’s Tacos, Sissa’s Brazilian Kitchen, Santo Tacos, Los Primos Market with Tacos Robert, Pauni Island Grill and more.”

There will be prizes and giveaways from local sponsors.

“We will show how the Mexican community and the whole Spanish community celebrates Cinco de Mayo. People will see a day of celebration they won’t forget,” she exclaims. “This will be the first celebration of its kind in Cache Valley.”

Cinco de Mayo is an important Mexican holiday commemorating the Battle of Puebla in 1862, a victory of the Mexican army over the French forces of Napoleon III. The day serves as a tribute to the perseverance of Mexican citizens and their spirit as a people.