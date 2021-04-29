Dedication of a monument near Ogden tries to heal a 170 year-old dispute

File photo-Darren Parry

HARRISVILLE — A re-dedication of a monument this Saturday in Weber County will attempt to provide a healing for a shooting that occurred back in 1850.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, Darren Parry, who teaches Native American history at Utah State University and is from the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, talked about the commemoration.

“There was a Chief Terrikee, who lived in the Weber River area of Ogden, was there when the saints got there in the late 1840’s. He actually got along really good with the pioneers. In fact, the day of the event, he had actually been meeting with Peter Skene Ogden earlier. So, good relationship with all the settlers and then I guess on his way home, that’s where things transpired and people have a different perspective of what happened,” Parry explained.

That event was that Chief Terrikee was shot and killed by a settler named Urban Stewart. Stewart said that Terrikee was in his corn, stealing the corn.

“And what we know from oral history and his men that were with him is somehow his horse had gotten away, ran into Urban’s corn, and he was in the corn to retrieve it. So, one instant, but two different ways to look at it, depending on what side you fall on.”

The dedication of the new monument which is on the site of the killing of Chief Terrikee will be at 11a.m. Saturday in Harrisville (435 W. Harrisville Rd).

Parry praised the city of Harrisville for the monument and for making sure that all voices and perspectives are heard.

AUDIO: Darren Parry talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People program on 4-28-2021