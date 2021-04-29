October 1, 1973 – April 28, 2021 (age 47)

Jenifer Brooke Christensen, 47, passed away on April 28, 2021 in Smithfield Utah shortly after a valiant battle with breast cancer. She was born to Eldon and Ellen Mike Bowles on October 1, 1973 in Nephi UT. Which later she moved to Salt Lake and got her valedictorian at Valley High. She then met her husband at Custom Looseleaf and proceeded a life with him, they got married on October 14, 1995 in Island Park Idaho. Shortly after their marriage came their only son Jesse Beau Christensen, and then later on came their daughter Daizee McCall Christensen.

She was a strong loving wife, an adoring mother and an amazing friend to all she knew. She could light up a room with her loving, caring and humorous nature. She fought strong and hard with selflessness for her family. She loved her family, her friends and always meeting new people and especially being outdoors with loved ones. Her passing leaves a hole in all the hearts that knew her and loved her. She will be sorely missed.

Survived by husband, Terrall; son, Beau, daughter, Daizee.

Preceded in death by her parents, Eldon Bowles, Ellen Mike Bowles whom she loved dearly. What a grand reunion there will be on the other side.

Funeral services will be held at the old Smithfield 2nd Ward Chapel (200 North 100 West) on Tuesday, May 4 at 12 noon with a viewing held prior from 10:30-11:30.

A viewing will be held on Monday, May 3 from 6-8 pm at Nelson Funeral Home of Smithfield (85 S. Main St.).

