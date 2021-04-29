More charges pending against Providence man accused of raping three women

Booking photo for Wyatt D. Martin (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 24-year-old Providence man, in jail and awaiting trial for allegedly raping three women, is possibly facing new charges. Wyatt D. Martin was booked on suspicion of causing mayhem after deputies report he assaulted another inmate Thursday afternoon.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said jail staff reported Martin allegedly got into a verbal argument with the other individual. During the fight, Martin punched the alleged victim in the side of the head, causing a laceration to the man’s ear.

Peck explained that due to the alleged victim’s injury, deputies booked Martin on the more serious offense. Possible charges will be screened by the Cache County Attorney’s Office, upon completion of jail staff’s investigation.

Martin is already awaiting trial after previously being charged with two counts of rape, two counts object rape and one count of aggravated kidnapping, all first-degree felonies; along with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and three misdemeanors. The charges are part of three separate cases.

Martin’s defense attorney, Jeanne Campbell has continued to request a jury trial after previous trial dates were canceled, partially due to COVID-19 precautions that limit in court proceedings. They are scheduled to appear again for a pretrial conference May 10.

The trial will involve the first victim, who claimed Martin raped her during a party at his home on Sept. 22, 2018. She said the assault took place in his bedroom, after she had been pressured to drink alcohol by other party goers.

The woman told police how Martin ripped her shirt off and threw her on a bed as she told him “no” and resisted. He allegedly told her to, “Just let it happen.” She also described trying to push the defendant away until he threatened to tie her up with a strap. She explained that she later had to seek medical care at a hospital because of the severity of her injuries after the rape.

Martin has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, claiming that he was falsely accused. He is being held in the Cache County Jail without bail and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

