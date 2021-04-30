Man arrested and charged with assault after allegedly attempting to strangle woman

Booking photo for Kailub M. Dunston (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly attempting to strangle a woman during a domestic dispute. Kailub M. Dunston was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate the assault, reported to have taken place on Tuesday. The alleged victim claimed Dunston became angry with her and threw a phone at her head. At another time, he also choked her, causing her to sustain bruises on her neck. The assaults allegedly took place in front of the woman’s two young children.

Dunston was arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court Friday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, all third-degree felonies; also two counts of assault with substantial bodily injury, both class A misdemeanors.

Prosecutors filed a motion, requesting Dunston be held in jail without bail. They argued the suspect poses a substantial risk to the alleged victim if he is released.

Judge Spencer Walsh ordered Dunston to remain in jail temporarily and appear for a detention hearing May 3, where attorneys will argue for and against the detention motion. He also assigned the suspect a public defender.

Dunston, who reportedly is from Springville, Utah, spoke only briefly. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

