Romney in Cache Valley a day ahead of state convention

Courtesy Will Feelright

LOGAN — United States Senator for Utah, Mitt Romney, was in Cache Valley on Friday and made a late afternoon visit to KVNU and appeared on For the People.

“Yes, I was today with the Autonomous Solutions Incorporated, they have extraordinary technology and are employing about 125 people just outside the valley but most of the folks live here. But also at Utah State (University) and spending some time with folks there and then with homebuilders here in Cache Valley and speaking with them,” Romney said.

“So listening to what people are hearing and saying and expressing my appreciation for what they’re doing, but also bringing people up-to-date on what’s happening in Washington.”

President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address this past Wednesday. Romney commented on Biden’s proposal to spend over 6-trillion dollars on top of the regular budget.

“Just put it into context, the amount we vote on every year, the total federal budget, that’s all the military, that’s our justice department, environment and education and on and on, the amount we vote on every year is $1.4-trillion. He’s proposing $6 trillion dollars in addition for our spending and it’s an eye-popping number, and obviously suggests that we would be in a very different position financially as a country if we were so unwise as to adopt what he’s proposing.”

Romney also commented on the current administration’s response to bold moves by China, which he called a real challenge to the world.

“They are brutally repressing the people of Hong Kong, who they had promised they would not do that to. So the idea of them ruling the world and becoming the leader of the world is a very frightening development, and we don’t really yet have a strategy to deal with China’s rise. I’m happy the president recognized that in his address. But I don’t think we have yet seen for the administration a comprehensive plan to push back on China and get them to play by the rules that the rest of the world plays by.”

Romney will be at the Utah Republican Convention on Saturday where a Republican delegate from Davis County has sponsored a resolution to censure the senator for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump in both impeachment trials. You can hear the entire interview with the senator below.

AUDIO: U.S. Senator Mitt Romney talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 4-30-2021