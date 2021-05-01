Bear River now offering walk-in vaccination clinics

COVID vaccine parking. Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

LOGAN – Next week the Bear River Health Department (BRHD) will transition to a walk-in style COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Those who want their vaccine will no longer have to pre-register for an appointment.

All Bear River Health Department clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine which is available to anyone 16 years of age and older.

Starting Monday, May 3, first and second dose clinics in Logan will be available Monday through Thursday at 655 East 1300 North in the west parking lot from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The following week, May 10-16, hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vaccines will be available curbside.

In Brigham City, first and second dose clinics will be held at 817 West 950 South in the north building from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting Monday, May 3. Curbside service will also be available.

Also on Friday, the Cache County and Logan school districts released registration links for the Pfizer 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students ages 16-18. Each link is specific for the high school. The schools reminded parents and students that the clinics, offered by the Bear River Health Department, are completely voluntary and students must have parental consent before receiving a vaccine.

Tuesday, May 11, 2nd Dose Clinics



https://brhd.jotform.com/21117 4694038962 Green Canyon High School – 2nd Dose Pfizer 5/11/21 Sky View High School – 2nd Dose Pfizer 5/11/21

https://brhd.jotform.com/21117 5040739956

Thursday, May 13, 2nd Dose Clinics



https://brhd.jotform.com/21117 5089504959 Logan High School – 2nd Dose Pfizer 5/13/21 Ridgeline High School – 2nd Dose Pfizer 5/13/21

https://brhd.jotform.com/21117 4593869972 Mountain Crest High School – 2nd Dose Pfizer 5/13/21

https://brhd.jotform.com/21117 4517115952

If there are questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, parents and students may visit https://coronavirus.utah .gov/vaccine

The Utah Department of Health Friday reported five new COVID deaths, two of which occurred prior to April 1. Those fatalities bring Utah’s COVID death toll to 2,202.

The number of new positive COVID-19 cases reported was 338 and 23 of them were in northern Utah, leaving 21,379 total cases in the district.

The number of Utahns who are fully vaccinated is 937,217 which is about 41 percent of eligible Utahns who are 16 and older. Exactly 21,945 new vaccine doses were administered since Thursday and vaccinations in Utah now total almost 2.6 million.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 397,323 positive cases in Utah.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of people over people is 6.6 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5 percent.

Utah’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 378 per day.

The Friday vaccinations update from the Bear River Health Department shows 31.7 percent of all adults in the district have been immunized and 114,867 total doses have been administered in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Utah’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations are now at 145 people, three more than Thursday. There are 65 people in intensive care units, which is four more than Thursday. A total of 16,714 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

Idaho’s latest numbers show 187,479 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,045 COVID-19 deaths. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,179 positive cases in Franklin County, 380 in Bear Lake County and 356 in Oneida County.