Blown fuse knocks out power to southern Logan

LOGAN — A power outage Saturday morning knocked out electricity to the southern part of Logan. The outage was reported around 9:45 a.m.

Logan City dispatch operators report the outage was reportedly caused by a blown fuse. It has impacted residents and businesses from around 400 North to the southern part of the city.

Crews from Logan City Light and Power are working on restoring electricity.

Police are reminding motorists to treat all malfunctioning traffic lights as four-way stops.

