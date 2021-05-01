Convicted child molester admits to sexually abusing more young children

Booking photo for George J. Wilson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — An 81-year-old Millville man has admitted to sexually abusing several young children in northern Utah. George J. Wilson has accepted a plea deal that will likely send him back to prison for years.

Wilson participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Barbara Lachmar explained how Wilson had molested the young children between 20-30 years ago, when he would have been around 55-years-old. The kids were between the ages of 4 and 8-years-old at the time. He has also been convicted of similar crimes in other counties in the state and in Alaska.

Defense attorney Michael Studebaker noted that his client had cooperated with law enforcement. He turned himself into the Cache County Sheriff’s Office last year and admitted to molesting the children.

Studebaker explained that as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped three remaining charges. They will also ask the court to sentence the defendant to between six-years-to-life in prison.

Wilson told the court he was willing to waive his rights to a fair trial and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Lachmar also asked the court to order the defendant’s arrest since he had admitted to the crime.

Studebaker said that wasn’t part of the agreement he had worked out with another prosecutor. He explained that his client will be ready to be taken into custody at sentencing.

Judge Brian Cannell said he would allow Wilson to remain temporarily out of jail and ordered him to undergo a presentence report about his criminal history. He also scheduled sentencing for June 16.

