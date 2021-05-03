2.6 million Americans received vaccinations last week; cases flatten in Utah

In America, only 2.6 million people got a shot in the last week which was 600,000 fewer than the week before and reportedly the problem is not supply, it’s demand.

At the same time, in Utah, more than 500 new coronavirus cases were reported both Tuesday and Wednesday, but then numbers had started to flatten by the end of the week Sunday.

The Sunday report from the Utah Department of Health showed 279 new positive COVID-19 cases reported and 21 of them were in northern Utah, leaving a total of 21,428 cases in the district.

The Utah Department of Health Sunday reported one new COVID death which brings Utah’s COVID death toll to 2,204.

The number of Utahns who are fully vaccinated is 953,577 which is about 29 percent of all Utahns. Exactly 8,364 new vaccine doses were administered since Saturday and vaccinations in Utah now total almost 2.2 million.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 398,012 positive cases in Utah.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of people over people is 6.7 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6 percent.

Utah’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 371 per day.

The Sunday vaccinations update from the Bear River Health Department shows 33 percent of all adults in the district have been immunized and 116,019 total doses have been administered in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Utah’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations are now at 137 people, one fewer than Saturday. There are 54 people in intensive care units, which is one fewer than Saturday. A total of 16,220 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

Since Saturday, 4,129 people were tested for the first time and a total of 7,204 tests were administered. Almost 2.57 million Utahns have been tested as of Sunday and there have been 4.66 million total tests administered in the state.

Idaho’s latest numbers show 187,656 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,046 COVID-19 deaths. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,179 positive cases in Franklin County, 381 in Bear Lake County and 356 in Oneida County.