Dale Waldron Price, 70, passed away peacefully yet unexpectedly in his home in Samaria, Idaho, on April 29, 2021, leaving a hole in the hearts of many.

Dale was born on July 8, 1950, to Evan Platt Price and Phyllis Waldron Price. He was raised in Malad, Idaho, the second of four children. At the age of 14, the family moved to the farm in Gwenford, Idaho. Dale was proud of his farming heritage and happy to make that move. He graduated from Malad High School in 1968. He served a two year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Sydney, Australia, and then attended Rick’s College graduating with an Associates Degree. After graduation, Dale returned home to Oneida County and opened the Grit Shop, a western wear and boot repair store. In the summer of 1976, Dale met the love of his life, Lynette Godfrey. They were sealed for time and eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 3, 1976.

Dale and Lynette settled in Samaria, Idaho where they raised their family. Along with the Grit Shop, they owned and operated Rope Trailers as well as helped his dad on the family farm. Dale later transitioned into farming and ranching full time. He enjoyed working daily with his kids, teaching them priceless life lessons.

Dale had a strong testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ, and faithfully served in many church callings throughout his life. He especially loved the many years he spent as a primary teacher. Dale always seemed to teach the classes with the rowdiest boys, who all held a special place in his heart.

Dale always took pride in his work and his farming; however, his greatest pride and joy were his 6 kids and 22 grandkids. He often referred to them as “his best crop”. They were his first priority. He could ALWAYS be found cheering them on at every wrestling match, dance performance, volleyball game, track meet, cross country meet, banquet, graduation, etc. He was the boulder they stood on and the shoulder they cried on.

Dale is survived by his wife, Lynette, and their 6 children: Clint (Megan) Price; Platt (ToriLynn) Price; Alicia (Bryan) Seamons; Alaina (Derek) Schrenk; Trevor (Jessica) Price; Shane Price; 22 grandchildren, and his sister Ruthann (Dennis) Weeks.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ken (Nedra) Price, and his sister Helena.

Funeral services will be held on May 5 at 12 noon in the Malad2nd ward chapel, 20 S 100 W, Malad, Idaho. Friends may visit with the family at the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 W 300 N, Malad, Idaho on Tuesday evening from 7:00-8:00 pm and on Wednesday from 10:30-11:30 am prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Samaria cemetery.

