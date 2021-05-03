Former student-teacher arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography

Booking photo for Kaden J. Strong (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 24-year-old former student-teacher has been arrested and charged with sharing child pornography over the internet. Kaden J. Strong was detained April 16 and booked temporarily into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers received a cyber-tip alleging Strong was using a popular messaging app to download and share illegal material. The files were of children between 11-17-years old. The preteens were all nude and engaging in sex acts.

Investigators tracked the child porn to an IP address in Smithfield where Strong lives. They served a warrant to the apartment, collecting multiple cell phones as evidence.

Police questioned Strong about the allegations. They report the suspect admitted to using the messaging app and sharing the videos.

Strong told police, it was a “stupid mistake on his part,” according to the report.

Investigators report that the material Strong was allegedly sharing was not of local children.

Intech Collegiate Academy Principle Jason Stanger confirmed Strong was a mathematics instructor at the school but is no longer employed there.

The Cache County Attorney’s Office filed a criminal case against Strong in 1st District Court. It includes four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Strong has hired an attorney to represent him. He will be arraigned on the charges May 10.

