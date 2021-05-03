Hyde Park man charged with domestic assault accepts plea deal

Booking photo for Caden R. Peterson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 29-year-old Hyde Park man has confessed to restraining a woman and choking her during a domestic dispute. Caden R. Peterson has been incarcerated since being arrested last September.

Peterson participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to one count of attempted kidnapping, amended to a third-degree felony. He also pleaded “no contest” to the remaining charges of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and, domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony.

North Park police were called to a Hyde Park home on report of a domestic dispute Sept. 17. The victim told officers how Peterson placed a zip tie over her neck and tightened it to the point that she lost consciousness momentarily. He then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into another room, where he zip tied her wrists to a piece of furniture and began punching her body and face.

The woman said the abuse continued until a young child awoke and saw what was occurring. She had significant injuries to her legs, torso, face and neck. The wounds included severe bruising, and finger marks. A small patch of hair was also missing from her scalp.

Defense attorney Joseph Rupp continued to argue that the victim later admitted to fabricating some of the details of the assault to her employer, so she wouldn’t have to go to work. He said that was part of the reason they choose to plead “no contest,” which technically did not admit guilt but is viewed just as a “guilty” plea in court.

Peterson spoke briefly during the hearing, entering his pleas and waiving his rights to a fair trial.

Judge Brandon Maynard ordered Peterson to remain in jail and complete a pre-sentence report. The report will be compiled by probation agents about the defendant’s criminal history.

Peterson was ordered to appear for sentencing June 14. He could face up to 15 years in prison.

