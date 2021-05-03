Ivan Farley Bingham unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 74, doing what he loved.

Ivan was born the fifth of twelve children on August 1, 1946 in Logan, Utah to Albert Francis and Ruth Munns Bingham. He was raised in Honeyville, Utah where he first learned the value of hard work on a farm where the work was still done with horses.

He attended Box Elder High School where he excelled in wrestling, track, and football. He furthered his education at Utah State University and played on the USU football team.

Ivan served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the East Central States mission (including Nashville, Tennessee, and Bowling Green Kentucky) from 1965 – 1967 and would create life-long friendships with the people he served. Upon returning from his mission, Ivan was drafted by the Army during the Vietnam War and would serve stateside as a chauffeur for Colonel Bowman.

On August 15, 1975, Ivan married the love of his life Martha (Marti) Ellane Nye. They were sealed in the Logan, Utah Temple on January 18, 2008. Ivan and Marti would start their marriage along with his three daughters Geri, Julie, Camilla and her children Troy, Jodi, Scott, and Shelly. They would later add Bryan and Josh to complete their large family. They lived the first 10 years in the SLC area before moving to Paradise, Utah, and finally to the farm of their dreams in Garland, Utah.

In 1996 Ivan and Marti purchased the Knox Canyon Ranch in Arbon Valley, Idaho. He would go on to buy a band of sheep to run on the property and dearly loved his time spent “on the mountain” with his sheep, friends who came to help, working on projects, and dreaming of the things he would do with the ranch.

Ivan loved agriculture and the open road. He worked for several trucking companies transporting hay, sheep, cattle, and propane before starting his own businesses Mountain States LP Gas Co and Quarter Circle 13 Transport.

Ivan loved working with livestock the most, whether hauling sheep for his friends, or working with the sheep and cattle on the farm and ranch. Messages sent to the family since Ivan’s passing are a testimony to the profound impact he had on those he came in contact with. Ivan cherished the friendships he created throughout his life.

Ivan was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and had a passion for serving others. He loved his time serving as a counselor in the bishopric, high council, and high priest group leader. Ivan had an amazing way of teaching the gospel through stories and personal experiences.

Ivan is survived by his wife and his children Troy (Tawni) Pearmain, Jodi Morgan, Scott Pearmain, Geri (Lee) Rasmussen, Julie (Ken) Oxborrow, Shelly Rasmussen, Camilla (Curtis) Williams, Bryan (Michelle) Bingham, Joshua (Treona) Bingham. Siblings; Barbara Stacey, Lorin (Sherry) Bingham, Mark (Sherry) Bingham, Rex (Sue) Bingham, Carl Bingham, Marlon (Ronda) Bingham, Marva (Tom) Priday, and Evan (Amy) Bingham, 32 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Parents Albert and Ruth Bingham, sister Annette Lillywhite, brothers Kent and Glade Bingham, brother-in-law Gary Stacey, sister-in-law Elaine Bingham, and his two son-in-law’s Boyd Welch and Michael Morgan.

All services will be held at the Fielding Stake Center.

The viewing will be held Thursday May 6, 2021 from 6pm-8pm and on Friday May 7, 2021 from 11am-12:30pm with the funeral to follow at 1:00pm.

The service will be live streamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.