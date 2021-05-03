Logan sex-offender sent to prison for enticing teenage boy

Booking photo for Bradley Drew Sorenson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 56-year-old Logan man convicted of sexting with a teenage boy last summer is headed to prison. Bradley D. Sorenson, who was previously convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager in Idaho, was given the maximum prison sentence after accepting a plea deal in March.

Sorenson was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of enticing a minor, all second-degree felonies; and dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

Last November, Logan City police officers received a cyber-tip that Sorenson was exchanging pornographic photos with a 15-year-old boy. He sent numerous chat messages to the victim through Facebook Messenger. The messages were sexual in nature and included pornographic photographs of each other.

Facebook provided investigators with the chat logs between Sorenson and the boy. It included the defendant telling the teen to delete everything so he wouldn’t get into trouble. The two also discussed meeting up to have sex.

Police tracked the messages to Sorenson’s Logan apartment, near 123 N Main St. They also determined the victim lived in the same building.

Sorenson spoke briefly during Monday’s sentencing, telling the court he was just trying to help the victim, who was repeatedly harassed by family members. He acknowledged though that his correspondence went a little too far.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard called Sorenson a “danger to the community,” and explained how he had previously served 15 years in the Idaho Prison for sexually abusing a relative. He expressed concern with how the defendant continued to minimize his actions.

Judge Brandon Maynard ordered Sorenson to serve three concurrent terms of one-to-15-years and zero-to-five-years in prison. The exact length of the sentence will be determined by the Utah State Board of Pardons.

