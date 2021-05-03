Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Richmond

Emergency crews responding to fatal crash in Richmond at 9000 N US-91, May 3, 2021 (Steph Swainston)

RICHMOND — A 22-year-old Tremonton man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning. The accident was reported around 7:50 a.m. at 9000 North US-91, south of Lower Foods in Richmond.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said the victim was driving a passenger car, westbound on 9000 North. At the intersection, the man allegedly attempted to turn left onto the highway and pulled out in front of a box-truck, travelling northbound.

“We are still investigating whether he stopped or just pulled out into traffic,” explained Brenchley. “There are some witness statements that will clarify that. Either way, he didn’t yield and turned in front of the box truck, and was killed on impact.”

The force of the crash pushed the victim’s car into the path of a southbound travelling SUV that was sideswiped.

Both occupants of the box-truck and the woman driving the SUV sustained only minor injuries.

Brenchley said the victim was not wearing a seat-belt.

The man is reportedly from Tremonton but was living temporarily in Richmond. His identity is being withheld, pending notification of family.

Brenchley said initial evidence does not show any indication of impairment. The victim’s body was turned over to examiners with the Utah State Medical Office, to complete a toxicology report as part of the investigation.

The crash closed US-91 partially for several hours while troopers investigated and cleared the accident.

will@cvradio.com