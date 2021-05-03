Music Theatre West announces auditions for ‘Nunsense’

LOGAN – Music Theatre West has announced auditions for an unusual summer production of the musical “Nunsense.”

The irreverent comedy review will debut July 23 at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan, with performances continuing through July 31.

The troupe’s normal schedule slates performances of MTW main-stage productions in the spring and fall, thus avoiding competition with the summer seasons of the Lyric Repertory Company and the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre.

Both the Lyric and UFOMT have announced limited schedules for their 2021 summer seasons. Of particular note is the fact that the UFOMT will be performing on their home-stage at the Utah Theatre rather than at the larger Eccles Theatre.

“With the Festival Opera not performing at the Eccles this summer,” says MTW business manager Celeste Baillio, “that opened up dates for us to do something there.”

The scheduling coup is a particularly ambitious one, since MTW will already have a main-stage production of “The Sound of Music” in rehearsals during the summer.

“This is very new for us,” Baillio acknowledges. “With ‘The Sound of Music’ already underway, we needed to pick a smaller production so that we can tackle both shows at the same time. ‘Nunsense’ is perfect for that.”

The comedic review by Dan Groggin definitely qualifies as a small-cast show. Only five actresses appear as the survivors of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, who are engaged in a wacky telethon to raise funds for funeral expenses.

“Nunsense” originally opened as an off-Broadway cabaret show in 1985. Expanded to a full-length musical, the show ran for more than 3,500 performances to become the second- longest-running Off-Broadway show in history. “Nunsense” has since been adapted for television and spawned several sequels and spin-offs.

Auditions for “Nunsense” are open via video submissions through May 10 and rehearsals for the show will begin July 1.

Audition instructions and materials can be found on the MTW website at https://musictheatrewest.org

Questions about the audition process for the MTW production of “Nunsense” should be directed via E-Mail to info.musictheatrewest@gmail.com.