April 28, 1943 – April 29, 2021 (age 78)



Surrounded by his family, Wendell “Ace” Delos Johnson, 78, of Smithfield, Utah, passed away on April 29, 2021, after a valiant battle with kidney cancer. Ace was born on 26 April 1943 in Logan, Utah to Arthur Lawrence Johnson & Clara Wilhelmina Speth Johnson. During high school, Ace joined the Army Reserve where he served for 4 years and was named “Outstanding Soldier” of Company C and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. After graduating from High School, Ace met Linda Olney and they were married in the Logan Temple on 16 February 1968. During this time Ace began working construction for Stucki Miller, Inc. where he made many dear friends. His love of construction work continued while with Island Heights Construction and his love & friendship with his work crew never waned. After 25 years of working construction, he started working for Thiokol where he retired in 2009.

Ace was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was anxiously awaiting the birth of his first great-grandchild later this year. He is survived by wife of over 52 years, Linda Johnson; his children Shawn (Shannon) Johnson, Troy (Suzanne) Johnson and Jennifer (John) Caldwell; his siblings Louella, Rita, and Darrell; and his grandchildren Zac, Austin, Cameron, Lexi, Reggie, Skylar, Blake, Quincy, Sophie, and Gracie.

Ace loved hunting, fishing, waterskiing and the Dallas Cowboys. He was passionate and particular of his yard. Dandelions feared him. He was always willing to help any who needed help and never met a stranger. He had an uncanny ability to strike up conversations with anyone and welcomed anyone to his home.

An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Ace recently served in the baptistry of Logan Temple, a calling which brought him tremendous joy and he looked forward to visiting and serving the youth and young adults on their subsequent visits.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, 5 May 2021, at 11:00am in the 3rd Ward Chapel, 640 North 200 East, Smithfield, Utah.

The services will be streamed live and may be watched on Wednesday at 11:00 am (MST) with the following broadcast link: eastbuilding.smithfieldnorthstake.org

Viewings will be held on Tuesday from 6-8pm and on Wednesday 9:30-10:30am. at the 3rd Ward Chapel.

The family wishes to thank CNS Hospice (Holly), countless friends and neighbors for their love & support..

